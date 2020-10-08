Home

Burial
Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
11:00
Beck Row Methodist Church
Soula FINCHAM Notice
FINCHAM

Soula of Mildenhall, passed peacefully away at Mildenhall Lodge Care Home on Wednesday 30th September 2020, aged 91 years. "Safe in the arms of Jesus." A dearly loved wife of the late Gerald, much loved Mum to George & Wendy, Paul & Wendy & Gerald. Grandma to Maria, Julie, Matthew, Hannah & Geraldene; and Great-Grandma to Callum, Tyler & Flora. Burial to take place at Beck Row Methodist Church on Monday 12th October at 11.00am (all welcome, social distancing to apply). This will be followed by a family thanksgiving service at King's Church, Mildenhall. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 8, 2020
