BAXTER
Spencer 'Sid'
Formerly of Exning Road, Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th September 2019, aged 96 years. Husband to the late Sheila and much loved dad, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service to be held at The St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, on Friday 4th October, at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, but donations in Sid's memory can be made to 'The Injured Jockeys Fund' and sent to Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors.
