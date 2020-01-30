|
JACKSON
Stanley (Stan) of Newmarket passed away peacefully on 19th January 2020 aged 89 years. A beloved Husband to his late wife, Brother, Father and Grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him. The funeral service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium in the St Edmunds Chapel on Monday 10th February 2020 at 3pm. All welcome to attend. No flowers please but donations to Royal British Legion (Cheveley Branch) and Newmarket Day Centre may be left at the service venue. For all enquiries please contact Co-op Funeralcare on: Tel. 01638 664106
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 30, 2020