STEVENS
Steve (Joseph)
Passed away peacefully at his home in Exning on Tuesday 14th May 2019, in his 100th year. Beloved husband to the late Margaret. Much loved father of Clive and a dear grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral Service to be held at St Martins Church, Exning on Monday 3rd June at 2.00pm, followed by private interment. Family flowers only please but if desired donations may be made payable to The Newmarket Day Centre and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 23, 2019