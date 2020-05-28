Home

formerly of Alresford Essex. Passed peacefully away in Newmarket, on Wednesday 20th May 2020, in his 90th year. Beloved wife to the late Joan Coates MBE and a much loved Dad of Alison and Michael. Dear grandad to Lauren and Daniel and uncle to Sally. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please but donations may be made payable to St Helena Hospice Colchester and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 28, 2020
