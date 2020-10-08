Home

of Burwell. Passed away on Wednesday 23rd September 2020 aged 74 years. Beloved wife to Philip and a much loved mum of Alice and Stephen. Dear nanny to James, Megan, Thomas, Josephine and Harry. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will take place at St Mary's Burwell on Wednesday 14th October. For those who would like to join the service via Zoom, please email [email protected] Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made in favour of 'Ely Diocesan Mothers' Union' and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 8, 2020
