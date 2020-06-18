Home

passed peacefully away at her home in Burwell on Tuesday 16th June 2020, aged 68 years. Beloved wife to Les. A much loved Mum to Rebecca and Rachel, sister to Rose, Anne and Jane. Dearly loved Grandma of Ellis and Rose. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made payable to Rehab77 (Lewin Ward Addenbrooke's) and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 18, 2020
