HITCH
Susan Elizabeth Died peacefully in Brandon Park Nursing Home on Tuesday 24 December 2019. Wife of the late John, mother of Jon, mother-in-law of Karen, nana of Summer, Connor, Millie and Chelsea. Funeral service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmund's Chapel) on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, but donations if desired, are to British Lung Foundation and can be left in donation box as you leave the chapel or sent to Michael Denney & Sons, 27 High Street,Lakenheath, Brandon, Suffolk IP27 9JS.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 2, 2020