Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmund's Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan HITCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan HITCH

Notice Condolences

Susan HITCH Notice
HITCH

Susan Elizabeth Died peacefully in Brandon Park Nursing Home on Tuesday 24 December 2019. Wife of the late John, mother of Jon, mother-in-law of Karen, nana of Summer, Connor, Millie and Chelsea. Funeral service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmund's Chapel) on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, but donations if desired, are to British Lung Foundation and can be left in donation box as you leave the chapel or sent to Michael Denney & Sons, 27 High Street,Lakenheath, Brandon, Suffolk IP27 9JS.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -