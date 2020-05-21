|
Susan of Soham, (née Edgar also previously known as Thomas), passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 10th May 2020, aged 65 years. Beloved Wife of Ian, much loved Mother to Emma and Katie, Mother-in-Law to Neil and devoted Grandma to Millie, Sam, Cameron and Archie. A dear Sister to David and Sam, Sister-in-Law and cherished Auntie. A private funeral service to be held at Cheveley Cemetery, date unknown as yet but all enquiries c/o Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors. Tel: 01638 662480 Family flowers only, but donations if desired to East Anglian Air Ambulance.
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 21, 2020