McGAHEY
Syd of Newmarket, formerly of Derry, Northern Ireland, passed away peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Wednesday 2nd September 2020, aged 75 years. Much loved husband to Carolyn, a beloved dad to Gail and Ciara, and a dear grandad to Eoin and Áedán. He will be so missed by us all. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects, can assemble at 'The Racing Centre' (formerly the Astley Club) at 11.30am on Wednesday 16th September to see Syd's funeral cortege before his final journey. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to 'Racing Welfare' and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 10, 2020