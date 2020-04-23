Home

CE Fuller
23 Hall Street
Soham, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 5BN
01353 720439
(formerly of Burwell) passed away peacefully at Hilton PARK Care Home on Saturday 11th April 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved wife to the late Dennis. Much loved mum to Nick and Christine. A dear grandmother and a great-grandmother. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Stroke Association c/o C E Fuller & Co, 23 Hall Street, Soham, Ely, Cambs, CB7 5BN. Tel: 01353 720439
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
