Sylvia Joyce of Bottisham, passed away peacefully Friday 17th April 2020, aged 98 years at Hilton Park Care Home, Bottisham. Loving mother to Geoffrey and Peter. Mother-in-law to Susan and Lynn. Grandma to Stephen, Lisa, Joanne and Emma. Great-Grandma to William, Henri, Isaac and Aaron. Sadly missed by all. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held at the Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made payable to The British Red Cross and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
