PARSONS Terence 'Noddy'
of Burwell. Passed peacefully away on Sunday 10th November 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved husband to the late Valerie and brother to Neil and the late Bill, Tony, Francis and Iris. A dear uncle who will be sadly missed and brother-in-law to Madeline. Funeral Service to be held at the West Chapel of the Cambridge City Crematorium, on Monday 2nd December at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made payable to The Burwell Surgery and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 21, 2019