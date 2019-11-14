|
|
SHARPE
Terence George
"Kipper" of Stetchworth, passed away on Monday 11th November 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband to Shirley, a loving father to Paul and Carl, much loved father in law to Lisa and Emma and a beloved grandfather to Jordan, Lewis, Oliver, Toby and Jack. Funeral service to be held in the St Edmund's Chapel, at West Suffolk Crematorium, on Monday 25th November, at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to "A.C.T." (Addenbrooke's Charity Trust) and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 14, 2019