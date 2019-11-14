Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
13:00
St Edmund's Chapel, at West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence SHARPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence SHARPE

Notice Condolences

Terence SHARPE Notice
SHARPE

Terence George

"Kipper" of Stetchworth, passed away on Monday 11th November 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband to Shirley, a loving father to Paul and Carl, much loved father in law to Lisa and Emma and a beloved grandfather to Jordan, Lewis, Oliver, Toby and Jack. Funeral service to be held in the St Edmund's Chapel, at West Suffolk Crematorium, on Monday 25th November, at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to "A.C.T." (Addenbrooke's Charity Trust) and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -