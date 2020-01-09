|
|
STOODLEY
Terry
of Sutton, passed away peacefully at Soham Lodge Care Home on Friday 27th December 2019 aged 78 years. Loving Husband, Dad, Grandad and Brother. Funeral service to be held in the West chapel at Cambridge City Crematorium, Huntingdon Road Cambridge CB3 0JJ, on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations to Cancer Research UK and Soham Lodge may be left at the service or sent to Ely Funeral Directors, 30 Forehill, Ely, CB7 4AF. Tel. 01353 880555
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 9, 2020