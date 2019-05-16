Home

Formerly of Meynell Gardens Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 11th May 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill and much loved mum to Robert and Julie. A dear grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law.Funeral Service to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) Bury St Edmunds, on Wednesday 29th May at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please but if desired donations may be made payable to The National Eye Research Centre and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 16, 2019
