KING
Thomas
(Tot)
of Soham, formerly of Isleham passed away peacefully on Thursday 16th April 2020, aged 76 years. Loving Husband of Susan, much loved dad of Michael, Asa and Dana, father-in-law to Tricia, Richenda and Jamie and a dear grandad of Daniel, Sean, Sami, Joe and Hope. Tot will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private Burial at Soham Cemetery. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at a later date, details to follow. For all enquiries please contact R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors. Tel: 01353 720222
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 30, 2020