WILSON
Tim
of Newmarket. Passed peacefully away at his home on Thursday 19th November 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley and a much loved dad to Kairen, Rachael, Emma and Jonathan. A dear Grandad and Great-Grandad. In line with current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made payable to either Cancer Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 26, 2020