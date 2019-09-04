Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
16:00
St Peters Church
Fordham
Interment
Following Services
BUCK

Tom Of Fordham, passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on Friday 23rd August 2019, aged 87 years. A much loved brother, uncle, great-uncle and brother-in-law. Funeral Service to be held at St Peters Church, Fordham on Friday 13th September at 4.00pm followed by interment. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to The Queens Court Comfort Fund and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
