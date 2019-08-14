Home

BLABER Trevor Of Fordham passed peacefully away on 5th August 2019 aged 95 years. Much loved husband of the late Joy and dad to Greg and Neil and father-in-law to Yvonne and Terry. Devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at West Suffolk Crematorium in the Abbey Chapel at 12:30pm. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired for Fordham Congregational Church may be left at the service or sent to C E Fuller and Co, 23 Hall Street, Soham, CB7 5BN.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
