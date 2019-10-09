Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
14:30
The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (Abbey Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie NASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie NASH

Notice Condolences

Valerie NASH Notice
NASH

Valerie

of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Monday 23rd September 2019 aged 76 years. Beloved mum of Denise and Sandra and a much loved Nana to Jaden, Tegan and Nevaeh. Former wife to Dennis. Funeral Service to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (Abbey Chapel) on Tuesday 15th October at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.