NASH
Valerie
of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Monday 23rd September 2019 aged 76 years. Beloved mum of Denise and Sandra and a much loved Nana to Jaden, Tegan and Nevaeh. Former wife to Dennis. Funeral Service to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (Abbey Chapel) on Tuesday 15th October at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 9, 2019