RAVEN Valerie Christine
of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 27th October 2020, aged 76 years. Loving partner to David Jarvis. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. In line with current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Donations if desired may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 5, 2020