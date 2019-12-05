Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00
The St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Saturday 30th November 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved wife to Roy, a dearly loved mum to Mandy and son-in-law John, and a beloved nan to James and great nan to Teddy. Funeral service to be held at The St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, on Tuesday 10th December, at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to "The Alzheimer's Society" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Dec. 5, 2019
