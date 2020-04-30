|
|
MAYS
Violet (Pam)
(née Bedford)
of Newmarket. Passed peacefully away at her daughters home on Saturday 25th April 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved wife to the late Derek and a much loved mum of June. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please but donations may be made payable to The RSPB and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket. CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 30, 2020