TOLTON
Violet Eileen
of Burrough Green, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 28th October 2020, aged 89 years. A beloved wife to John Sr, a loving mum to Gillian, Angela and John Jr, and a dearly loved grandmother to Nessa, Melanie, Rachel, Alison, great grandmother to Amy and Laura, and great great grandmother to Alfie and Oliver. A private funeral service will be held. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Violet may see her funeral cortege as it passes through Dullingham at 9:15am onThursday 19th November. All other enquiries c/o Southgate of Newmarket Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 12, 2020