|
|
TATE
Vivienne passed away peacefully on 7th July 2020 after a short illness. Devoted wife to the late Norman, mother to Kevin (deceased), Chris, Darren and Jason, sister, mother-in-law, nan and great-nan. Family funeral service by invitation only, to take place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 31st July at 3.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Arthur Rank Hospice, in recognition of their continued support, may be left by following this link www.viviennetate.muchloved.com East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 13b Wellington St, Newmarket, CB8 0HT.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 16, 2020