ROLFE
Walter Edward
'Ted'
of Cheveley. Died peacefully on Wednesday 30th October 2019, aged 95. Husband of the late Jean and much loved dad to Michael and Anita. Beloved grandad to Charles and father-in-law of Carol and Nigel. Funeral Service to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel) on Friday 22nd November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made payable to Royal Papworth Hospital Charity and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 14, 2019