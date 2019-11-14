Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter ROLFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter ROLFE

Notice Condolences

Walter ROLFE Notice
ROLFE

Walter Edward

'Ted'

of Cheveley. Died peacefully on Wednesday 30th October 2019, aged 95. Husband of the late Jean and much loved dad to Michael and Anita. Beloved grandad to Charles and father-in-law of Carol and Nigel. Funeral Service to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel) on Friday 22nd November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made payable to Royal Papworth Hospital Charity and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -