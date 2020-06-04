|
HOLDEN
William
Jockey and Trainer formerly of Exning. Passed away on the 21st May 2020, aged 90 years. The funeral service will take place on 12th June at 10am at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby, Warwickshire.
Bill will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Family flowers only by request. Donations in memory of Bill be made to https://williamholden.muchloved.com/ to the Horse Trust. Any enquiries may be made to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby CV22 7AL Tel: 01788 576099
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 4, 2020