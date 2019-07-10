Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Resources
More Obituaries for William OSBORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William OSBORNE

Notice Condolences

William OSBORNE Notice
OSBORNE

William 'Bill'

Of Gazeley, passed away peacefully on Friday 5th July 2019, in his 90th year. Beloved husband to the late Olive. Much loved dad of Paula and a dear brother and uncle. Funeral Service to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel, Bury St Edmunds on Thursday 18th July at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to The MS Society and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.