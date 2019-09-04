Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
15:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
Yvonne LONSDALE Notice
LONSDALE

Yvonne Muriel Of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Friday 23rd August 2019, aged 82 years. Much loved wife to the late Norman, and a beloved mother to John and Clare and mother-in-law to Simon and dearly loved grandmother to Jack, Lucy, Catherine and George. Funeral Service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Monday 16th September at 3.00pm. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, may be made payable to 'The ' and sent to Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
