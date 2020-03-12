|
|
Alison B. Wells
Alison B Wells, 90, of Bridgewater, CT, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Alison was predeceased by her husband Stanleigh, parents Ralph and Helen Bray, a twin sister Barbara Joyce Bray, her brother Norman Keith Bray and a great-grandson, Gavin O'Dwyer.
She is survived by 4 children, Alden Wells-O'Dwyer, Leigh Wells of Bridgewater, Keith Wells of Roxbury and Kendall Machado, husband, David of Woodbury; 3 Grandchildren, Brooke O'Dwyer, Erin Scalera, husband, Robert and Terence O'Dwyer; 8 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Judah, Devon, Emma, Alex, Connor, Sean and Genevieve, also two cats Suki and Meiko.
Alison spent her early years in Westport and Weston before settling in Bridgewater.
She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed time with family and friends. Her many interests included being outdoors gardening, walking, antiquing, furniture refinishing, reading and countless hours spent baking and making jam.
She worked tirelessly as a homemaker, floral designer, in retail sales and volunteered for the Red Cross, New Milford Hospital and VNA.
Her kind and giving spirit will be missed by the many lives she deeply touched.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Marks Church, 5 Main Street South, Bridgewater, CT.
Luncheon will immediately follow in the church parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Alison B. Wells to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Drive, Danbury, CT 06810.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Mar. 20, 2020