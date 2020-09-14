I taught with Alma at JPS. On my very first day teaching at this new school. Alma rushes up to me and gave a big welcome. She then proceeded to pull out, a still attached, price tag from the sleeve of her dress. “Look she said can you believe the bargain I got at Bloomingdales on this dress?” She was a wonderful colleague to work with and I enjoyed her wonderful stories about her Damien and her Amy. The name Amy stick with me for years and when my daughter was born I too, had a “‘my Aimee”. Condolences for the family of a wonderful woman.

Cathy Yanik

Coworker