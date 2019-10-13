|
Audrey Traymon
Audrey Traymon, Co-founder of the Fife 'n Drum Restaurant & Inn in Kent, CT, died peacefully at her Kent home on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born in New York, NY on May 23, 1930 to Clinton E. and Florence W Wrench. She is survived by her two daughters, Elissa Potts and her husband George of Kent, and Tracey Whitehead and her husband Clifford of Darien, CT; and three granddaughters, Katherine (Potts) Figler of Nashville, TN, Sarah (Potts) Ashton of Los Angeles, CA and Morgan Whitehead of Vernon, CT; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Dolph Traymon, and her brother, Ed Wrench of Novato, CA. After graduation from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park, NY, she was working as a model when she met and soon married her husband of 67 years, Dolph Traymon, a noted pianist and musician. Together they opened the Fife 'n Drum Restaurant on January 20, 1973 and over the next 46+ years hosted hundreds of thousands of customers from all over the world. During much of that time, she worked as a sales executive for Gordon Fraser, a London-based publishing company specializing in greeting cards and wrapping paper, often driving 100's of miles on weekdays to meet with customers on Long Island and Connecticut. On weekends she could be found during the daytime at her Fife 'n Drum Gift Shop, and during the evening at the door of her Restaurant, greeting customers while wearing one of her signature floor length gowns. A springtime memorial service to celebrate her life is being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the New Milford Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road, New Milford, CT 06776.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Oct. 18, 2019