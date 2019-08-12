|
Barbara Brinton
Barbara Brinton died peacefully on August 9, 2019 in Waterbury, CT at the age of 78.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 26, 1941 to immigrant parents and devout Catholics. Her parents came to the United States from Scotland and Ireland and their values of hard work, an obligation to give back and a strong commitment to the Catholic faith were defining features of Barbara's life.
Barbara founded and managed a successful catering business, but it was her work as caregiver and caretaker that animated her spirit most: she invited her parents and sister with Down Syndrome to live alongside her own family to be more active in supporting them when she first married and moved to Connecticut, she raised four successful children and was an active grandmother to seven.
Her grandchildren called Barbara's house "freedom land" and would lobby their parents relentlessly to spend time there with her. Time at "freedom land" was marked by pre-dawn rooster crows from a nearby farm, the smell of chocolate chip pancakes on the griddle, bedrooms filled with their favorite stuffed animals and games.
Travel was Barbara's one indulgence, most often organized around her grandchildren: whether it was travelling to Denver and back in one day to hold her newborn grandson Mitchell, the grandkids' "alone trip" with Mamor to any chosen destination or the trip to China she made with her daughter to adopt Willa, the seventh grandchild.
She made her home in Washington, Connecticut after marrying her husband Kenneth Brinton in 1963. She treasured their house in Washington Depot and the quick access it gave her to the post office, bank, town hall and all the related activities there where she was assured an encounter with friends. She could be relied upon as a regular volunteer in the polling station on election days, as a contributor of overflowing lasagnas at the fire house if there was an emergency, as a compassionate friend delivering a plate of homemade cookies if you were sick.
Her friends and family will miss her quick and easy laugh, her shortbread cookies and signature cheese puffs, the care packages lovingly curated with treasures from her kitchen and the Dollar Store and delivered in person or by post, gadgets and recipes she brought home from her annual pilgrimage to the Big E with her daughter Tammy and so much more.
Her memory and spirit will be cherished by her surviving sister Elizabeth Mendum, her surviving sister-in-law Charlotte Fleet, her surviving brother-in-law Terry Brinton and her four children and their families: Lynn Brinton, Dan Cohn and Willa Cohn; Tom and Maura Brinton, Mitchell and Molly; Jim Brinton, Tracy Judson and daughters Erin Brinton and Ashley Judson; Brice and Tammy Lautz and their three sons Andrew, Kenneth and Quinton.
There will be a celebration of Barbara's life at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Washington Connecticut on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow. A visitation will be held at Thurston Rowe Funeral Home located at 283 Torrington Road in Litchfield, CT on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Gifts in Barbara's memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Society of New Milford at 8 Dodd Road, New Milford, CT 06776 or online at http://www.aws-shelter.org/support.html . Gifts can also be made to the Town Hall Gang a dedicated group of local volunteers who provide support and care packages to our troops overseas. Gifts can be sent to the Town Hall Gang, c/o Town Clerk, P.O. Box 383, Washington Depot, CT 06794.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Aug. 16, 2019