Born in NYC in 1921, Barbara Hamlin died of natural causes on May 10, 2019 in Southbury, CT. She was a force of creative intelligence, humor, and engagement with every aspect of life. Her inquiring mind, love of the arts, her belief in the power of play informed many generations of children, including her own. After graduating from Jenkintown (PA) High School in 1939, she attended Connecticut College for Women until 1941 when she married her high school sweetheart, Bob Murphy, during his army officer training. Widowed before the war was over, she joined the International Red Cross, serving in England, France, and Germany. She met Bert Hamlin while working in NYC after the war. They married in November 1946 and moved to his hometown of Litchfield, CT, where he worked as sales manager for the nearby Haydon Manuf. Co. Their four children (Louise, James, Susan, Bart) were born between 1949 and 1953. In 1957, Bert completed graduate studies at the Yale Divinity School and was ordained as an Episcopalian minister in the Connecticut diocese. Bringing her love of music to bear on his new career, Barbara was choir director for 3 of the churches he served. Without knowing how prescient it would be, she established a private nursery school at home in 1951, which closed when the family moved closer to Yale. When her own children left for college, she returned to Connecticut College to complete a 1971 BA in Child Development. Her first teaching job was with Head Start, also in 1971. She commuted to NYC for her 1975 Master's degree at Bank Street College of Education, and finally to Nova University in Fort Lauderdale for her 1988 doctorate. Concurrently, she founded the New Milford Children's Center (in 1971), with an enrollment of 23 children and staff of 4. Today, a staff of 20 serves 100 children aged 3 months to 8 years, and is directed by Barbara's daughter, Susan Johnston. While setting up the school, Barbara also taught a graduate course at St. Michael's College in West Hartford. When she stepped down as Director of the Children's Center in 1991, Barbara remained active as its Director of External Affairs and member of the volunteer Board of Directors.

Throughout this long career, she testified before State legislators as advocate for high-quality child care in CT and for funding at the Federal level through congressional representatives in Washington, DC. She made presentations in professional meetings and conferences all along the East Coast, published several articles, served as consultant to 12 nascent preschools in Connecticut, founded the Local Education Council in 1987, and chaired it until 1991. The Children's Center was the first state-funded preschool in the state of CT to earn national accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children - which sets the gold standard in the field. In a 1985 letter from the Bush Center in Child Development and Social policy at Yale, Associate director Sharon Kagan wrote that Barbara's contributions to Early Childhood Education were "conceptually perfect and eminently practical" and that "there are few people in CT who know and understand children as well...". The connection with Yale continues to this day as Ph.D. candidates conduct research at the school. In 1991, Barbara received the Outstanding Service Award from the CT Association for the Education of Young Children. Addressing the conference of over 1,000 professionals, Barbara Fussiner said that "whenever Barbara spoke professionally, it was significant, to the point, and represented the best interests of children" and that she "pioneered in combining private and publicly-funded space within the same high-quality program – a direction which will continue to help some of the accessibility and affordability problems currently facing the child care system". Barbara served on the boards of the Torrington Child Care Center, the CT State Funded Director's Forum, The CT Association of Human Services, Northwestern CT Community Technical College, the National and Connecticut Associations for the Education of Young Children, and the CT Junior Republic, where she gave particular support to the music program. In 2000, Barbara moved to the former East Hill Woods, now Watermark retirement community in Southbury, CT. Bringing along typically spirited ideas and broad enthusiasm, she served on the Board of Trustees and as President of the Resident Council. She established the Commemorative Fund ("to enrich the lives of the resident community in ways that go beyond Watermark's budgetary provisions") and used it for memorial plantings, benches and walkways all over campus. The fund was also used for a variety of public lectures, and as a resource for those in financial need. Her love of music encouraged live performances for the community and her Floribundian group met weekly to arrange and distribute flower bouquets throughout the buildings. She helped organize the Library, was responsible for the complete renovation of an important public gathering space, and strongly supported the public café which now serves the entire community. She corresponded with a Watermark CEO about the function of the Resident Council, construction of the Villa (memory care), establishing a residents' foundation, construction of a multi-generational facility, inclusion of at-home services, and ways to "enhance health and well-being of employees". A descendant of the Steinway piano family, Barbara made music an essential part of her life. She took piano lessons until arthritis prevented her from playing. She also loved theater, tennis, baseball, gardening, and games of all kinds. She is survived by 4 children, 6 grandchildren, her hero Roger Federer, and thousands of people whose lives she enriched.

A 98th birthday party for Barbara will be held at the Children's Center (860-354-1883) on June 22, from 2-4 p.m. Instead of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the Children's Center of New Milford or the Connecticut Junior Republic to honor her memory. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on May 31, 2019