Barbara Nelson

Barbara Nelson, 85, a lifelong resident of New Milford, CT, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Danbury Hospital.

Mrs. Nelson was born in New Milford, CT on April 28, 1935, daughter of the late Earle B. and Elizabeth D. Peet. Barbara was married to the love of her life Richard 'Rick' Nelson for 52 years. Rick predeceased his wife in 2016.

Barbara was a librarian with the New Milford Library for over 25 years. She was a member of the New Milford Historical Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She was also a parishioner of St. John's Episcopal Church in New Milford, CT.

An avid reader and gardener, she loved curling up with a mystery novel in between visits from her highest life priority; her family. She was known best by friends for her bright smile and classic sense of style. Barbara's boundless curiosity and creativity brought her not only around the world traveling with her husband but also into art classes where she honed her painting skills.

She is survived by her two children, Leigh Alhage and her husband Lou and Scott Nelson and his wife Jessica; three grandchildren, Louis Alhage, Chris Alhage and Elias Nelson; two brothers, Harvie Peet and Arnold Peet, and her sister-in-law, Karen Peet. Barbara was predeceased by her sister Jeanette Rylander.

A private graveside service will be held at West Meetinghouse Cemetery. A memorial will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family. Donations in her memory can be made to St. John's Episcopal Church in New Milford, CT.



