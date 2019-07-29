|
|
Carol Chase
Kent – Carol Chase, 76, a forty-one year resident of Kent, CT died peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon, CT. Mrs. Chase worked as a mental hygiene therapy aide for the Wassaic Developmental Center in Wassaic, NY where she retired as a supervisor following a thirty year career with New York State. She worked on the campus at Wassaic for many years and supervised many of the community residences later in her career.
Born June 7, 1943 in Peekskill, NY she was daughter of the late Adam Henry and Ruth Jessie (Brown) Snyder. She was a graduate of Webutuck High School. On August 14, 1982 in Kent, CT she married Lawrence Chase. Mr. Chase survives at home. In her spare time Carol enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Carol was a longtime member of the Millerton Presbyterian Church in Millerton as well.
In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by four children; Kenneth Anderson, Wendy Pastore, Darin Anderson and Robin Mollicka, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert Snyder; and her sister, Joy Wyant and several nieces and nephews and many friends. She was predeceased by a daughter, Julie.
There are no calling hours. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Rev. Zora Cheatham will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Aug. 2, 2019