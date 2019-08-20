|
Charles Butts Jr.
CHARLES ALLISON BUTTS, JR. passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2019, in Danbury, CT. Charlie was born on April 3, 1954 to Charles and Eleanor (Stevenson) Butts. A lifelong Poughkeepsie resident, he attended Poughkeepsie High School and Blair Academy, then Colgate University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1976 and M.A. in teaching in 1982.
Following graduation, Charlie taught briefly at Poughkeepsie Day School and soon moved on to the Oakwood Friends School, where he stayed for nearly four decades, teaching anthropology, world history, English and many other subjects. He served as Athletic Director and coached the women's softball and basketball teams through much of his tenure, leading his softball team to a championship last spring. He is recognized in the Oakwood community as a mentor, a teacher not only of subjects but also of values of kindness, patience, sportsmanship and resilience, and a friend who could always be relied on to brighten one's day with warmth, humor, and a good Jimmy Buffett song.
Charlie spent his summers and time away from Oakwood at Candlewood Lake Club, in New Milford, CT. His parents had a summer cottage there and introduced him to golf at an early age. Charlie won his first golf tournament there, a two-hole junior event, at age 5. He was a perennial golf finalist at Candlewood, winning the club championship 18 times. He was also twice club champion at Dutchess Golf Club in Poughkeepsie, and returned to Colgate each year for its alumni golf tourney. He will be dearly missed by his many friends at Candlewood, colleagues in the regional athletic community, classmates, and dart league buddies.
Charlie is survived by his brothers, Ralph S. Butts (wife, Honora) of Pomfret Center, CT, and Robert R. Butts (partner, Gretchen Eisenmenger) of Stanfordville, NY; four nieces, Catherine Vikstrom (husband, Eric) of Bridgewater, CT, Susan Butts (husband, Gregory Snortheim) of Woodbridge, CT, Jana Roberson (husband, Michael) of Willimantic, CT, and Lela Butts, of Stanfordville, NY; grandniece Annika Vikstrom; and grandnephews Lars Vikstrom, Hans Snortheim, and Rowan Roberson.
A graveside memorial will be held in Stanfordville, NY, at the convenience of the family. Charitable donations in Charlie's memory may be made to Oakwood Friends School, of Poughkeepsie, NY, Colgate University, of Hamilton, NY, or Blair Academy, of Blairstown, NJ.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook, NY.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2019