Christine N. MacDonald
Christine Noble MacDonald, age 66, of Southbury, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Danbury Regional Hospice.
Chris was born November 7, 1952 in New Milford, CT, daughter of Victoria (Marshall) Noble of New Milford and the late Edward Noble. A 1970 graduate of New Milford High School, Chris went on to pursue a career in health care and worked at New Milford Nursing Home and Bethel Health Care.
In addition to her mother, Chris is survived by her sister Debbie Zeigler (Terry) of Kitty Hawk, NC and her brother Keith Noble of Atlanta, GA.
A memorial service will take place at the New Milford United Methodist Church on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Milford Animal Welfare, 8 Dodd Rd., New Milford, CT or Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2019