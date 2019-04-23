Chuck Truesdell

Chuck Truesdell, 72, of New Preston, CT, formerly of Danbury, beloved husband of Valerie (Caram) Truesdell, died peacefully on Thursday, April 18th. He was born in Knoxville, TN on August 26,1946, son of the late Frank and Natalie (DeVars) Truesdell.

Chuck was a master model maker and locksmith, who owned and operated AmeriLock in Washington, CT for many years. He was an accomplished musician and as a young man played fife as a member of the Germantown Ancients. He loved country music and played guitar in his first band at age 15. He played pedal steel guitar with different country bands for many years and was well known for his talent.

Chuck loved reading, fishing and boating and was a past member of the CT Power Squadron. One of his favorite pastimes was beating others at Scrabble games. He loved camping, welcoming friends and family to visit throughout the season. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and quiet generosity.

In addition to his adored wife of 31 years, Valerie, he will be missed by his three children, Amanda Truesdell, Brian Zerrenner, and Kerry Zerrenner and his wife Stacey; his granddaughter, Morgan Zerrenner; his brothers Christopher and Wright Truesdell and his wife Diane; his sister Patricia Morris; and many nieces and nephews.

A gathering to celebrate Chuck's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, in keeping with Chuck's desire to support the education of medical professionals, memorial contributions may be made to the Frank H. Netter School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University, 275 Mount Carmel Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518.

