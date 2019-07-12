Dale Brant Jr.

Dale Frederick Brant Jr., passed away peacefully at the age of 58 on Thursday, July 4th, 2019, surrounded by family in Kyle, Texas.

Dale was born on July 24th, 1960 and raised in Bowling Green, Ohio, by his late parents Dale Sr. and Julia. At a young age, Dale left home and traveled. Of the many places he traveled, some he called home including Connecticut, New York, Maine, and lastly in 2016, he set roots in Texas with his love Monica Kempf. Many described Dale as the funniest and strongest man they knew, and he loved his family.

He is survived by his partner Monica; 6 children, Holli, Nichole, Tyler, Maekayla, Stacia and Dale; 6 grandchildren, Morgan, Madison, Alexis, Riley, Niko and Willow; His siblings Sue, Chris, and Bill and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many friends who he called family including his lifelong friend Liz, Monica's children, and his best bud Fred.

A celebration of life will be held on July 24th at his daughter Nichole's home in New Milford, CT at 6pm, friends may attend. A donation in his name may be made to: The FC Cancer Foundation. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on July 19, 2019