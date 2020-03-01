New Milford Spectrum Obituaries
|
Lillis Funeral Home
David Sawyer

David Sawyer Obituary
David Raymond Sawyer
David Raymond Sawyer of Sherman, CT, passed away Wednesday February 26, 2020 in Danbury, CT. he was born on July 1, 1923 in Brooklyn, New York. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, he led a long, full life that brought joy and happiness to those that knew him. David served as a Lieutenant in the armed forces during WWII, after studying at Cornell University. He was an active member in the Jewish community and pro-Israel organizations. David was a man filled with deep love, intelligence, excitement, and kindness that inspired you to always be compassionate toward others, chase after your dreams, and above all, put family first. He will be forever missed, but we know he's in a better place enjoying all the ice-cream and cookies he wishes. Burial took place at Mt. Neboh Cemetery Queens, NY. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Mar. 6, 2020
