Don O. Camp
Don O. Camp of Washington Depot, CT, passed away Friday February 7, 2020 in New Milford, CT at the age of 78.
Donnie was born June 25, 1941 in New Milford, CT, son of the late Arthur and Marion (Jennings) Camp. Donnie's mother passed away when he was twelve years old and his father married Margaret McFarland who became his second mother. He grew up in Kent, CT. He and his wife, Louise (Holly) Hollister, were married for over 50 years. Donnie was self-employed. Donnie served in the Army in the 60's and was a member of the American Legion Post 87 in Washington Depot. He loved farming and raised beef cows. He coached little league baseball in Washington for twelve years. Donnie loved high school sports, especially baseball, and was a regular at the games. He enjoyed watching college basketball and Duke was his favorite team. Donnie enjoyed golfing and he loved the outdoors, walking in the woods and fields.
Besides his wife Louise (Holly), Donnie is survived by his daughters Karen Ackerman and her husband Brian of Kent, CT, Judith Steponaitis and her husband James of Waterbury, CT; brother Miles Camp of Missouri; sister Gail Pfeifer of California; grandchildren Jennifer, Elisabeth and Megan Ackerman and Rebecca Cady and Benjamin Camp. He was predeceased by his sister Sarah Merrill.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday February 15, 2020 at the Salem Covenant Church in Washington Depot, CT at 2:00 pm.
Contributions in Don's memory may be made to the Salem Covenant Church memorial fund, 96 Baldwin Hill Rd., P.O. Box 314, Washington Depot, CT 06794.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Feb. 21, 2020