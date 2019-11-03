New Milford Spectrum Obituaries
|
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Liturgy
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
124 Maple Hill Ave
Newington, CT
Donald A. Buckingham, 95 of Newington, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Charlotte E. (Johnson) Buckingham for 70 years. Born and raised in Watertown, son of the late Hubert and Ida (Carlson) Buckingham, he honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was in the Battery B 398th Antiaircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion and was awarded three bronze service stars. Donald was a Newington resident since 1951 and a member of Grace Episcopal Church. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed golf, bowling and softball. He was employed by Traveler's Insurance Company for over 30 years until his retirement. Then, he founded the Loctite Credit Union and served as manager for ten years. A loving and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he leaves his wife Charlotte, his two sons, Peter Buckingham and Lorrie O'Connor of Illinois, and Gerald Buckingham and his wife Barbara of Virginia, two grandchildren, Natalie and Erica, and his great-grandson Xavier. Don was one of 11 children and leaves his only surviving sibling, Margaret E. Robinson of Woodbury. He also leaves his Army buddy Warren Mackinnon of Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Nov. 8, 2019
