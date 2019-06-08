Donald A. Morrissey

Donald A. Morrissey of New Milford, CT, died at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, CT on May 22, 2019 at the age of 89 years.

He was born in Brooklyn, NY, the youngest son of John and Marie (Fenton) Morrissey. He graduated from Our Lady of Angels School and Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn High School. To meet his draft obligation of one year, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 325th Tank Battalion 2nd Infantry Division. He was retained for three additional years and served in Korea as Mess Sergeant. During his tour of service, he was selected as a guard at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery. After an honorable discharge, his interest in food service continued and was employed by Elizabeth General Hospital, Elizabeth, N.J. as the Director of Food Service. He was co-founder of Therma-Tray Systems and was Executive Vice-President of the Corporation. He developed cost-saving institutional kitchen equipment installing Therma-Tray Systems in over 400 hospitals and institutions nationally and internationally. His work required much travelling for business, and after retiring at the age of 67 years, he enjoyed travelling for pleasure. While living in Laguna Woods for 13 years, he was a Pastoral Volunteer at Mission Hospital Medical Center, Dana Point. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford and served as an Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister. He was also a member of the Korean War Veterans Association of Danbury.

He is survived by his wife Lois of New Milford, daughter Colleen Calabrese, son-in-law David Calabrese, grandsons Ryan and Ethan Calabrese of Falls Church, VA; son Matthew Morrissey and granddaughters Hannah and Molly Morrissey of Oakmont, PA; nephew John and niece-in-law Debbie of Torrance, CA; also step-children Stephen and Patti Gold of Carefree, AZ; Peter and Noi Gold and sons Peter and Nicholas of Newtown, CT and Phuket, Thailand; Michael and Kathleen Gold and sons Austin and Ayden of New Milford; also step-grandchildren Kristen Gold of New York City; Bryan Gold and daughter Abbey and son Jack of Cave Creek, AZ and Tyler and Emma Millard of Oak Ridge, NC. He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Jack and Elsie Morrissey of Laguna Woods, CA.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church, New Milford, CT on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. The interment will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to St. Francis Xavier Church, New Milford, CT 06776 or to the CT. Chapter, c/o The Senior Center, 40 Main St. New Milford CT 06776 or to the Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center, 30 Park Lane East, New Milford, CT 06776. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on June 8, 2019