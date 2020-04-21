|
|
Donald Henry Peters MD
Dr. Donald H. Peters died at his home in Kent on the 26th of March 2020 after a short illness. Dr. Peters served the town of Kent as a GP for more than thirty years.
Donald Peters was born on the 23rd of April 1928 in Hartford, CT to Clara and Frank Peters. He attended Milford High School, served in the US Navy for four years and then attended the University of Connecticut where he met his wife to be, Mary L. Reuther. They married in July of 1955, the year before he graduated from Tufts Medical School in Boston. After his internship and residency at Rhode Island Hospital he began his career as a GP on Long Island. In 1963 he and Mary brought their young family back to Connecticut, and settled in Kent.
Dr. Peters served the community as their GP for just over thirty years. His faithful dog Imisha assisted him in his practice towards the end of his career and would help calm patients with her paw on their knee from time to time. During his time serving the community in Kent, he was supportive in the establishment of the Kent ambulance service for which he was very grateful. He had great admiration for the paramedics and the work they did.
Dr. Peters, who later wanted just to be called Don, enjoyed a quiet retirement. He had time to pursue his love of reading, exploring subjects such as Ancient Greece and British history. His children will say they knew much more about the fall of Troy than they ever did about fairy tale characters. He also enjoyed travel with his wife Mary. Two of his daughters moved to the UK and he and Mary made a number of trips to the British Isles, the highlights of which were often in Scotland. Don loved classical music and opera, but was also fond of music from the 'Big Bands'. It was not uncommon to hear him singing along to a Glen Miller song when at the tiller of his sailboat on Long Island Sound. He worshiped at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Brookfield with his wife Mary and was active in church activities for many years.
Don Peters is survived by his wife Mary, his daughters, Katherine, (Joan) Elizabeth, and Nancy, his son Richard, his grandson Stefan and his sister Jean.
A small private ceremony will be held for Don Peters in the first instance as a larger memorial service is not possible at this time.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on May 1, 2020