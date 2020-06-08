Doreen Dupill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doreen F. Dupill
Doreen F. Dupill, a lifelong New Milford, CT resident, passed away at home Thursday May 28, 2020 at the age of 66.
She was born in New Milford October 29, 1953 daughter of Grant Pope of New Milford and the late Sadie Rose Haddad. She graduated from New Milford High School in 1971 then she received her Bachelors and Masters from Southern CT State University in New Haven. On August 3, 1974 she married Robert Dupill in New Milford, CT (45 years ). Doreen was a School teacher and taught at Reg. 12 – Washington, CT, Bridgewater, CT, Brookfield, CT and retired from Brookfield Center School in 2015. She received rewards for Teacher of the year and Educator of the year during her 33 year career.
Doreen was a talented in interior design, gardening, needlework and hand crafts. She and husband loved travel, playing cards, the ocean, outdoor activity including snow skiing, kayaking, and water sports. Doreen's love of life's adventure could be felt and seen in everything she did, the way she raised her son and enjoyed her family and friends.
Besides her father, Doreen is survived by her husband Robert, son Grant R. Dupill of Litchfield, grandchildren Charli and Sadie, many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Grant Jr…
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church at later date.
Contributions in Doreen's memory may be made to The MSA Coalition, 9935-D, #212, Charlotte, NC 28277 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Milford Spectrum on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved