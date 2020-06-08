Doreen F. Dupill
Doreen F. Dupill, a lifelong New Milford, CT resident, passed away at home Thursday May 28, 2020 at the age of 66.
She was born in New Milford October 29, 1953 daughter of Grant Pope of New Milford and the late Sadie Rose Haddad. She graduated from New Milford High School in 1971 then she received her Bachelors and Masters from Southern CT State University in New Haven. On August 3, 1974 she married Robert Dupill in New Milford, CT (45 years ). Doreen was a School teacher and taught at Reg. 12 – Washington, CT, Bridgewater, CT, Brookfield, CT and retired from Brookfield Center School in 2015. She received rewards for Teacher of the year and Educator of the year during her 33 year career.
Doreen was a talented in interior design, gardening, needlework and hand crafts. She and husband loved travel, playing cards, the ocean, outdoor activity including snow skiing, kayaking, and water sports. Doreen's love of life's adventure could be felt and seen in everything she did, the way she raised her son and enjoyed her family and friends.
Besides her father, Doreen is survived by her husband Robert, son Grant R. Dupill of Litchfield, grandchildren Charli and Sadie, many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Grant Jr…
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church at later date.
Contributions in Doreen's memory may be made to The MSA Coalition, 9935-D, #212, Charlotte, NC 28277 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in New Milford Spectrum on Jun. 8, 2020.