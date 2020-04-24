|
|
Doris H. Cuddy
Doris H. Cuddy was born on June 28, 1932 in Danbury, Connecticut and died on April 17, 2020 in Roswell, New Mexico. She was raised in South Kent, Connecticut by her parents Reid and Lillian Hungerford. She graduated in 1950 from New Milford High School, New Milford Connecticut and later married William " Bill" J. Cuddy Jr. She and Bill raised four children in Bridgewater, Connecticut. Her husband Bill predeceased her in 1989. Doris relocated to Carlsbad, New Mexico in 2011 and lived with her daughter Susan and son in law, Mark Moore.
In her younger years, Doris was an avid gardener. She cultivated a large and beautiful flower garden in Bridgewater, Connecticut for many years of which she was very proud. In recent years, she loved sitting outside and enjoyed birdwatching from the front porch. Those who met Doris will remember her for her quick wit and quirky sense of humor and her special love for her rescue dog " Izzy". She is survived by her four children , Susan Cuddy Moore and her husband Mark Moore of Carlsbad, New Mexico, William J. Cuddy III, also of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Joseph Cuddy and his wife Candia Cuddy of Milford Massachusetts and Sharon Cuddy Somers of South Hampton, New Hampshire. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Tess Cuddy, Tara Cuddy, Jack Cuddy, and Saige Cuddy as well as her sister and brother in law Jane Fitch and Curtis Fitch of Northville, Connecticut, her brother and sister in law Rob and Lois Hungerford of New Milford, Connecticut, her brother Don Hungerford of Deerfield Beach, Florida and many nieces and nephews. Burial will be in New Milford, Connecticut at a later time. Condolences may be expressed at BallardFuneralHome.com, Roswell, New Mexico.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on May 1, 2020