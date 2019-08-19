|
Dorothy S. McIntyre
Dorothy McIntyre, age 89 of Canton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Douglas (2006) and her infant son, Douglas (1958) and her brother, Guy Spader (2015). She is survived by her children: Norma (Joseph) Robich of Canton, GA; Nancy McIntyre of Canton, GA; Thomas (Susan Hanna) McIntyre of Rolling Meadows, IL and Barbara (Alfred) Izzo of New Milford, CT. Dorothy had eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Naomi Clover of Victor, NY and Esther Harmer of Hastings, NY. Dorothy was born February 21, 1930 in Morrisville, New York to George and Ethel Spader. She was one of four children and she spent her childhood in Morrisville. After her marriage to Douglas McIntyre on June 18, 1948, she moved to Chicago where she lived for over 30 years. They moved to New Milford, Connecticut where she was a longtime resident and an active member of the New Milford Methodist Church. She did volunteer work for many years at the New Milford hospital. She moved to Canton, GA in 2015, residing at the Lodge at Bridgemill. She was an avid bridge player and liked to bowl and golf. Over the years she enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. She most enjoyed time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Methodist Church of Canton at 930 Lower Scott Mill Road, Canton, Georgia. The service was officiated by Rev. Dr. Coy H. Hinton, Jr. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wellstar Community Hospice at 4040 Hospital West Drive, Austell, GA, 30106, or the athttps://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html. The family would like to acknowledge the care, kindness, and compassion of all the Hospice nurses and caretakers who took care of our mother.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Aug. 23, 2019