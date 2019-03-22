Eleanor Sterry

On Monday, March 18, 2019, Eleanor "Ellie" Sterry, grandmother to all, passed away at the age of 86. Eleanor was born in Poughkeepsie, NY in 1932. She lived in Pawling, NY until she married George Sterry on November 5, 1950. They raised two children, Linda and George. She worked at Golden's Department store in New Milford and also worked for many years as the assistant tax collector of New Milford.

She was active in her local churches. Eleanor had a love of baking and was known for her delicious cookies, despite having diabetes for most of her life. She enjoyed traveling and went on many trips with the AARP. Eleanor was a member of the Red Hat Ladies and her quilting group, she was an amazing quilter.

Eleanor is survived by her son, George Sterry Jr., grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, siblings, and daughter. A memorial service will be held in her honor in June at Harry Brook Park for family and friends, date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, we would ask all donations to be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, https://www.jdrf.org/donate or JDRF 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Mar. 22, 2019